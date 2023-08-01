Historic rain tree in Fort Lauderdale moved by developers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – For more than a decade, Dave Marino had lived next to a raintree that was regal and majestic in Fort Lauderdale.

At six stories tall, it is likely the biggest of its kind in the country. Marino said it has demonstrated that it is way more resilient than anyone would have ever anticipated but he fears that it may not survive.

“It really is sad that this tree is probably two-thirds of what it was originally because they’ve cut it back so much.”

A developer invested more than $1 million to preserve it and relocate it. This made room for a $1 billion project including two residential towers, a marina, restaurants, a hotel, and a yacht valet. It will be named the Riverwalk Raintree Residences.

The city only granted permission to move the tree — if the developer agreed to fork over $1 million in the event the tree died within the next five years. Marino said $1 million doesn’t amount to much.

The tree’s final roots were planted on July 21. On Monday, the developer released a statement saying “our raintree” has never been healthier.

“We are happy to report that her preservation has been a success.”

Marino said he thinks the best solution would have been doing nothing to the 100-year-old tree, preserving it, and keeping the environment the way it was.

“I don’t think it’s that important to the developer if this tree lives, or dies,” Marino said.