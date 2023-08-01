Police: Miami man tries to stab son with machete, run him over after argument about car payment

MIAMI – A Miami man was arrested Monday night after being accused of trying to stab his own son with a machete and then attempting to run him over with his vehicle following an argument over a car payment, authorities said.

According to an arrest report from the City of Miami Police Department, the victim told detectives he was involved in a heated argument with his father, Galonzo Jabori Milton, 32, due to a disagreement about making car payments.

The incident was reported around 10 p.m. in front of a home located at 17 NW 70th St., in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

Authorities said the victim told police Milton became violent and began throwing rocks in his direction when he picked up a miles-per-hour sign that was on the ground nearby in an attempt to scare Milton.

The victim told detectives that shortly after, Milton walked over to his car, pulled a machete out of his vehicle, and attacked him with it while stating, “I’m going to kill you,” according to the report.

Police said the victim was able to block the attack using the street sign and part of a metal gate that he was able to pick up off of the ground.

According to detectives, shortly after trying to strike his son with the machete, Milton ran back into his vehicle and drove through the front gate of the home in an attempt to run him over.

Police said while driving through the gate, Milton caused damage to two vehicles in the area and the front gate of the property, which caused approximately $8.000 in damages.

After being transported to Miami Police Department headquarters, Milton waived his rights and agreed to speak to detectives without legal representation, the arrest report stated.

Police said Milton admitted to having an argument with the victim about the car payments and also stated that he and his son were physically fighting with each other.

According to jail records, Milton was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

He is facing charges of second-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.