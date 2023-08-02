Broward School Board meets, discusses budget for upcoming year

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Teachers from across the county packed into a Broward County School Board meeting late Tuesday to fight for a slice of a proposed budget.

The school board took the first of several steps to finalize next fiscal year’s budget, and Local 10 News has learned that dozens of positions could be eliminated in the process, but only in the central office, away from schools and only positions that are already vacant.

The district is aiming to avoid any layoffs.

Just last month, board members narrowly voted down a measure that would have given teachers a salary of a hundred thousand dollars.

Newly hired superintendent Dr. Peter Licata is open to the idea but has to find the money somewhere without sacrificing the classroom while pleasing fellow board members.