Developer who built landmark Century Village communities in South Florida passes away at 97

H. Irwin Levy, Century Village builder, passed away at the age of 97

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The respected homebuilder, who developed the numerous Century Village properties in South Florida has died.

H. Irwin Levy passed away at the age of 97 on Monday in West Palm Beach.

According to his obituary posted on Legacy.com, Levy was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on June 23, 1926.

He moved to the Palm Beaches in 1951 and first developed Century Village in West Palm Beach.

Levy then went on to build three more Century Village developments in Pembroke Pines, Deerfield Beach and Boca Raton.

He also developed Wynmoor Village in Coconut Creek.

In a recent profile, Cheri F Rosen of Lang Realty, wrote that Levy came up with the idea for Century Village because he wanted to bring the famed Catskills in New York state to Florida.

Levy is survived by his wife Ellen, his daughter Lynn Levy Peseckis, son Mark F. Levy, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.