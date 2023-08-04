Deputies investigating after worker dies at Port Everglades concrete plant

Deputies are investigating after a worker died at a Port Everglades concrete plant.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives were investigating after a worker died at a concrete plant at Port Everglades Friday morning, according to fire rescue officials.

The incident happened just after 11 a.m. at 2600 Eisenhower Blvd., according to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.

The facility, built in 1997, is owned by Continental Florida Materials and is located on the Hollywood side of the port, according to Broward County property records.

