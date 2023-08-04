Here’s where kids can get back-to-school shots in Broward, Miami-Dade

MIAMI – The time for South Florida students to head back to their classrooms is fast-approaching.

To head back to school, students will need to be up-to-date on their required shots.

Here’s where you can find immunization locations in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Both the Broward and Miami-Dade school districts ask parents to accompany their children and bring a copy of their immunization records to each visit.

Broward

Immunization services, offered by the Florida Department of Health, are being offered at the Children’s Reading Center and Museum, located at 751 SW 121st Ave. in Davie, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

On Thursday, shots are being offered from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

No appointments are necessary. Officials ask parents to call 954-467-4705 for more information.

Miami-Dade

Vaccines are available at multiple locations across the county at various times and dates through the University of Miami, Florida Department of Health and other organizations.

See information below: