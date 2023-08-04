Kai Cenat under investigation for PlayStation giveaway mayhem in New York City

There was chaos around Kai Cenat, a Twitch live streamer and YouTuber, during a Sony PlayStation 5 giveaway event on Friday at New York City’s Union Square.
Six were injured, four were at the Beth Israel Medical Center and two were at the Lennox Hill Healthplex, according to the New York City Fire Department.
New York Police Department Chief Jeffrey Maddrey told reporters that he saw people bleeding, having panic attacks and asthma attacks.
“People were suffering out here,” Maddrey said. “It was a lot of people; it was uncontrolled. It took us a while to get it under control, and a lot of young people got hurt.”
Detectives detained Cenat and were investigating him for allegedly inciting a riot, ABC News New York City affiliate reported on Friday.
The Associated Press reported police officers used tear gas to disperse the thousands who met at the park and there were several arrests.
Lines of police officers in riot gear blocked access to the park, as crowds gathered in the area trying to get there.
