Kai Cenat under investigation for PlayStation giveaway mayhem in New York City

In this photo taken from video, people jump and kick a car as a crowd runs through the street on Broadway near Union Square, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City are struggling to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand. (AP Photo/Bobby Calvan)

There was chaos around Kai Cenat, a Twitch live streamer and YouTuber, during a Sony PlayStation 5 giveaway event on Friday at New York City’s Union Square.

Six were injured, four were at the Beth Israel Medical Center and two were at the Lennox Hill Healthplex, according to the New York City Fire Department.

New York Police escort a man who was arrested in Union Square, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City are struggling to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand. (AP Photo/Bobby Calvan) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

New York Police Department Chief Jeffrey Maddrey told reporters that he saw people bleeding, having panic attacks and asthma attacks.

“People were suffering out here,” Maddrey said. “It was a lot of people; it was uncontrolled. It took us a while to get it under control, and a lot of young people got hurt.”

Police officers arrest a man, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York's Union Square. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Detectives detained Cenat and were investigating him for allegedly inciting a riot, ABC News New York City affiliate reported on Friday.

The Associated Press reported police officers used tear gas to disperse the thousands who met at the park and there were several arrests.

New York police officers escort a man after arresting him near Union Square, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City are struggling to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand. (AP Photo/Bobby Calvan) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Lines of police officers in riot gear blocked access to the park, as crowds gathered in the area trying to get there.

People film police officers as they chant anti-NYPD slogans, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York's Times Square. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Related social media

Due to police activity, avoid the area surrounding Union Square Park & use alternate routes. Expect a police presence in the area and residual traffic delays. pic.twitter.com/YNicYTL793 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 4, 2023

A person jumps on the top of a car as another punctures the tire near Union Square park, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City are struggling to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

People chant anti-NYPD slogans, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York's Union Square. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

People climb a sculpture, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York's Union Square. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Police officers yell at people to move on the the sidewalk on Broadway as they try clear the crowd from the Union Square area, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City are struggling to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The crowd eggs on a person holding a toy gun wearing a spider man mask, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York's Union Square. Police in New York City are struggling to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Police officers form a line in an attempt to move in on a crowd and clear out Union Square, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City are struggling to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

People chant anti-NYPD slogans, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York's Union Square. Police in New York City are struggling to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Police officers set off a smoke bomb in order to disperse a crowd, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York's Union Square. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Police officers line up to enter and clear out Union Square, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

People disperse after the NYPD set off a smoke bomb, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York's Union Square. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)