Police: Miami mom gave gun to son; he shot 2 at Brownsville park

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a 41-year-old woman Thursday after accusing her of giving her 15-year-old son a gun, which he used to shoot two people at a northwest Miami-Dade park, according to authorities.

Police said Isesha Johnson’s son nearly shot a third person as well.

According to Miami-Dade police, the shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on July 18 at Olinda Park, located at 2101 NW 51st St. in the county’s Brownsville area.

Police said one victim suffered a gunshot wound to his right arm, another to his right thigh, while a third was nearly hit and had a bullet hole through a piece of clothing she was wearing on her head.

According to an arrest report, Johnson, who lives in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood, watched her son bury the gun after he returned home following the shooting.

Officers apprehended her son Thursday and then, soon after he told them she gave him the gun, arrested Johnson in Miami Gardens, an arrest report states.

Johnson was arrested on three counts of attempted murder and one count each of accessory after the fact, minor in possession of a firearm approved by guardian, tampering with physical evidence and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

She was being held without bond in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center as of Friday morning.