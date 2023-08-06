Florida boater reunited with family after being stranded at sea for over a day

An emotional reunion took place between family members and a man who had been stranded at sea for more than 24 hours.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – An emotional reunion took place between family members and a man who had been stranded at sea for more than 24 hours.

It was Thursday night when 25-year-old Charles Gregory set sail on his 12-foot boat.

Some time after that, the vessel became partially submerged 12 miles off the coast Saint Augustine.

A coast guard chopper spotted Gregory in the water Saturday morning and immediately sent a crew to rescue him.

Gregory’s parents said they are grateful to be reunited with their son.

Rescue workers took Gregory to the hospital to be treated for dehydration but he is expected to be okay.