Weston man arrested in Central Florida, accused of fatally beating elderly victim

A man’s hole-in-one photo on the golf course helped police track him down and arrest him for manslaughter.

WESTON, Fla. – A man’s hole-in-one photo on the golf course helped police track him down and arrest him for manslaughter.

It happened in Central Florida but the suspect is from Weston.

In the photo, the suspect, Robert Moore, is seen smiling and celebrating.

For Moore, it was a big moment. For investigators, it was a big break in the case.

Detectives had been searching for a man who attacked an 87-year old victim daring a traffic dispute, circulating surveillance images of a suspect.

Police got a tip and after performing a Google image search.

They found a photo of Moore, who appeared to be wearing the same clothes as on the day of the crime.

It was near the end of June when Moore allegedly assaulted 87-year old Dean Zook.

Moore mistakenly accused Zook of hitting his car.

Zook was punched several times, and his injuries were severe. He suffered brain bleeding and ultimately died from those injuries several weeks later.

“People who would go to this physical length to harm somebody in their 80s and beat them so badly who ultimately died, clearly have anger management issues of some sort,” said former FBI Special Agent Brad Garrett.

Moore was arrested and booked on charges of aggravated manslaughter on an elderly person.

Detectives also used credit card statements and the aforementioned surveillance video to shore up their case.

It turns out Moore and the victim lived in close proximity with one another.