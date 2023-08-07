Armed home invaders beat, rob Pembroke Pines couple

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Pembroke Pines couple was held at gunpoint during a frightening home invasion.

Police are searching for the two armed robbers who beat up the victims and trashed their home.

In the video, a thief is shown holding a gun to a woman’s back as a second man knocks down the camera.

About a second goes by and the men start yelling their demands.

“I was trying to stay calm, keep them calm so they wouldn’t kill me and him,” the victim told Local 10 News’ Andrew Perez.

The victim has since returned to the home. It’s a mess, with blood and broken glass everywhere.

“I don’t want to feel how I’m feeling now,” she said. “I’m scared. I fear for my life right now.”

She said she was outside her unit at Marela Apartments, located on Northwest 130th Avenue, talking on the phone, and when she walked inside, she was followed.

Her boyfriend was inside the unit.

The gunmen pistol-whipped him and hit the other victim, all while making demands.

“I don’t want people to feel like I had something to do with this when I didn’t,” she said. “He (the gunman) threw me against the wall and my head hit the picture, and that’s when I kind of leaned over and he pushed me right here on the sofa.”

She said the men demanded cash and a specific laptop from her boyfriend.

Neighbors told Local 10 News they’ve been concerned about security, namely a gate that’s left open and no eyes around the property.

Pembroke Pines police are searching for the gunmen.

The victim said she is just thankful to be alive and that her boyfriend is recovering.

“I don’t even want to be here,” she said. “My heart just dropped.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.