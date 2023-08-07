Golfer accused of causing man’s death in Villages ‘clearly’ has anger issues, expert says

The Villages-News published a photograph of Robert E. Moore Jr., on Nov. 8, 2022, after he scored a hole-in-one on hole six at the Tarpon Boil Executive Golf Course. Months later, detectives reported the photo helped them to identify the golfer accused of causing Dean W. Zook’s death.

WESTON, Fla. – The Villages-News published a photograph of Robert E. Moore Jr., on Nov. 8, 2022, after he scored a hole-in-one on hole six at the Tarpon Boil Executive Golf Course. Months later, detectives reported the photo helped them to identify the golfer accused of causing Dean W. Zook’s death.

In the 2022 photo, Moore Jr., 76, was wearing the same “distinct blue polo shirt with a dark blue collar” that he was wearing when he attacked Zook, 87, at about 6:40 p.m., on June 28, at the Glenview Country Club, according to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

“People who would go to this physical length to harm somebody in their 80s and beat them so badly they ultimately die, clearly have anger management issues of some sort,” said Brad Garrett, a retired FBI special agent, and prominent private investigator.

Surveillance video, a credit card record, witnesses, and a tipster also helped detectives to identify Moore, who was born in Massachusetts, as the man who hurt Zook, records show. Moore confronted a remorseful Zook for causing minor damage to the bumper of a black 2010 Lexus RX350 with his white 2005 Toyota Avalon, records show.

“The victim attempted to put his hands up to defend himself, but was unable to protect himself from the continuing punches,” Detective Scott Pettitt wrote in a report.

Moore, a retiree living at The Villages, initially told Zook, another retiree who lived near Moore at The Villages, that the 2010 Lexus that had been damaged was his, but his Lexu was actually a black 2022, so when he realized that it wasn’t, he fled, according to Pettitt.

Fire rescue personnel responded to the golf club’s parking lot and took Zook, who suffered a head injury, to the Villages Hospital, and later used a helicopter to rush him to the Shands Medical Hospital. Zook moved to hospice on July 15 and he died on July 16, according to Pettitt.

After identifying him as a suspect, detectives showed up at Moore’s home on July 27, and Moore confessed while confronted with the evidence, according to deputies.

Prosecutors filed a charge of aggravated manslaughter on an elderly person against Moore on July 28. Records show deputies released Moore on a $30,000 bond on July 28, his arraignment is at 9 a.m., Sept. 26, and Sumter County Circuit Judge Mary P. Hatcher is presiding over the case.