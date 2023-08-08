Unsolved mystery: Teens vanish in June after moving to Michigan from Florida

Tamara Perez, 15, right, and her sister Iris Perez, 13, left, vanished in June in Michigan after moving there in March from Florida, according to the FBI.

MIAMI – Iris Perez is 13 years old. Her older sister Tamara Perez is 15 years old. The girls with connections to Florida and Tennessee vanished in June near the home of their adoptive parents in northern Michigan.

FBI special agents asked the public for help with finding them on Tuesday.

The teens had moved to Michigan from Florida in March, after Florida terminated the parental rights of their biological mother in Port St. Lucie, according to FBI Miami, one of the agencies assisting with the search.

On June 28, a witness saw the teens, who lived in Roscommon County’s Prudenville, walking toward the woods in Houghton Lake and surveillance video shows a white Jeep Cherokee leaving the area at about 8 p.m., according to the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office.

Iris — who is about 5 feet tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has a star tattoo on the left side of her neck — was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a U.S. flag, and green fleece pajama bottoms with stars on them.

Tamara — who is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds —was last seen wearing a green “Boynton Beach” T-shirt and blue jeans.

Deputies were asking anyone with information about the teenage girls’ whereabouts to call the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office at 989-275-5101.

