BSO deputies arrest accused high-end auto theft ringleader following nearly 2-year investigation

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies in the Burglary Apprehension Team (B.A.T.) arrested a Broward County man last week who is suspected of coordinating and conducting sales of stolen high-end cars throughout the county, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

According to BSO Public Information Officer Carey Codd, detectives arrested 35-year-old Clint Augustin-Cox on Aug. 3, on four counts of grand theft auto, four counts of dealing in stolen property and one count each of organized scheme to defraud and using a two-way device to facilitate a felony following a nearly two-year investigation.

According to detectives, Augustin-Cox is suspected of being the main individual in South Florida who brokered and negotiated the sales and purchases of stolen high-end vehicles between the car thieves and the buyers of the vehicles.

Since September 2021, Augustin-Cox coordinated the sales of a stolen Bentley SUV, a BMW X6 SUV, a Mercedes GT63 sedan and a Mercedes G550 wagon, authorities said.

According to Codd, further investigation revealed that Augustin-Cox coordinated and employed juvenile males to steal vehicles across several counties in South Florida and sought out buyers for the cars. Deputies said the investigation into his activities is ongoing.

High-end auto theft is a continuing problem in South Florida. Detectives advise vehicle owners to take the following precautions to protect against car thieves or car burglars:

• Don’t leave your car doors unlocked.

• Don’t leave your car keys or fobs in your car.

• Don’t leave valuables in your car.

• Don’t leave your garage door opener in your car.