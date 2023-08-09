Woman accused of stealing while working as property manager in Key Biscayne

Maria Ferrer Rodriguez stands accused of grand theft and fraud in Miami-Dade County.

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – A woman stands accused of stealing while working as the property manager of Emeraldbay at Key Colony, a condominium in Key Biscayne, police said.

Police officers arrested Maria Ferrer Rodriguez on Tuesday accusing her of misappropriating over $7,000 while working for the Castle Group, the condominium’s property management company, The Key Biscayne Independent reported.

Ferrer Rodriguez faces charges of grand theft and organized scheme to defraud, and corrections released her on a $10,000 bond, records show.

