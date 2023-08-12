Police: Intoxicated tourist hospitalized after being hit by Metromover in Miami

MIAMI – A man was hospitalized Saturday morning after being hit by a Metromover in Miami, authorities said.

It happened at the Eleventh Street Metromover Station located at 1098 Northeast 2nd Ave.

According to Miami-Dade police, an intoxicated tourist “sat too close to the edge” and was clipped on the leg by the Metromover as it was entering the station.

A City of Miami Fire Rescue spokesperson told Local 10 News they were unsure as to why the man was sitting in that location, but when the Metromover arrived, the man got his leg stuck under it.

Authorities said firefighters used an air pump to extract the man’s leg from under the Metromover. He was then transferred over to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with all limbs intact.

Authorities did not identify the pedestrian or say where he was visiting from.