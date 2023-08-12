Police searching for possible armed suspect following Fort Lauderdale kidnapping attempt

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are searching for a possible armed suspect that is accused of attempting to kidnap a woman in Fort Lauderdale early Saturday morning, authorities said.

According to Fort Lauderdale police spokesperson Casey Liening, officers received a call just before 5:30 a.m. in reference to a possible kidnapping near the 100 block of Southwest Second Avenue near I-95 and Sunrise Boulevard.

Authorities said preliminary information indicates a man and woman were inside a vehicle in the area when they were approached by another man with a gun.

According to Liening, the male victim fled the driver’s seat while the female victim remained in the passenger seat when the male suspect entered the driver’s seat and drove away in the vehicle with the female inside.

Detectives said a short time later, the vehicle and the victim were located on I-95 near Oakland Park Boulevard.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, the victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives said the suspect fled the vehicle prior to the arrival of Fort Lauderdale police and has not been located.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fort Lauderdale Police Department at 954-828-5700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.