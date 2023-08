Police are searching for the driver who hit a man on a scooter and kept going.

It happened Saturday morning near Southwest 136th Street and Krome Avenue.

Authorities said the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police did not provide any information on what the vehicle looked like.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.