Feds arrest 4 after bust at Miami-Dade drug ‘stash house,’ sources say

Saira Anwer, Reporter

Multiple federal agencies were seen detaining several suspects at a home in northwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Law enforcement officers from multiple federal agencies, including the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Customs and Border Protection busted a “stash house” east of the Miami International Airport Friday morning.

Undercover agents removed four men from the home, located in the 3200 block of Northwest 20th Street, immediately north of the Miami city limits, following the 5 a.m. bust.

Neighbors Local 10 News spoke to said the home was “quiet” and they did not suspect any illicit activity.

Authorities haven’t publicly identified any of the men taken into custody or said what they found inside the house.

Local 10 News has reached out to CBP for additional information.

