$36 million Mega Millions ticket sold at Florida Publix

Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

JACKSONVILLE – Florida is on a lucky streak!

A jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket worth $36 million was sold somewhere in Jacksonville, just one week after the historic $1.58 billion jackpot was won, Lottery officials confirmed this week.

According to the Florida Lottery, the winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at a Publix in Jacksonville. Lottery officials said the winner matched all five numbers (18-39-42-57-36) and the Mega Ball (7).

Last Thursday’s major Mega Millions prize-winning ticket was also sold at a Publix in Neptune Beach.

The store will get a $25,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

If this is your winning ticket, you have 180 days from the draw date on Aug. 16 to claim your prize. To choose the one-time, lump-sum payment ($17.4 million) however, you have 60 days.