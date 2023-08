MIAMI – Detectives were investigating a man’s death on Friday night in Miami.

Police officers found him dead at about 7 p.m., in the area of Coral Way and Southwest 17 Avenue, according to Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call 911 or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.

