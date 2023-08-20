81º

School bus drivers prepare for 1st day of Broward 2023-24 classes

Hatzel Vela, Reporter

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Early Monday morning, some 1,200 school bus drivers will be out in force in Broward County. Ten out of the new 60 electric buses will be en route.

Some school bus drivers planned to leave the Central Area Transportation Terminal at 4:30 a.m. Parents were at the terminal, on Sunday, at 3831 NW 10 Ave., in Oakland Park, to confirm their kids’ bus stops.

About 260,000 students will be returning for their first day of the 2023-24 school year. Administrators and about 14,000 teachers will be waiting for them at their 238 public schools.

For more information about how to register for public school buses, visit this page.

