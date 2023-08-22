‘Who wants to live close to an incinerator?’: Pembroke Pines residents vent at Town Hall

Pembroke Pines residents showed up to City Hall on Monday to vent about their worries that there are plans for a new incinerator in their neighborhood.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The consequences of a fire at an incinerator in Doral worried a group of Pembroke Pines residents who protested on Monday against alleged plans to place one near their neighborhoods.

The residents filled a Town Hall meeting to let officials know that they are concerned about the potential health effects of an incinerator’s toxic ash and emissions.

The residents believe the county has a plan to place the incinerator on county-owned land near the intersection of US-27 Highway and Sheridan Street.

Some of the residents were concerned about the Somerset Academy high and middle school students just south of the potential site of the incinerator.

Broward County leaders said there are no concrete plans to build one — at least for now.

Broward County officials plan to create an authority to look into how to minimize the growing amount of garbage that would require management solutions.

