Police: Miami Gardens student uploaded videos showing men sexually abusing girls ages 3-7

Detectives arrested Miami Norland Senior High School student Isaac Washington, 19, on Wednesday at his home in Miami Gardens and he appeared in Miami-Dade County bond court on Thursday.

MIAMI – The little girls ranged in age from 3 to 7 years old and men sexually abused them, according to a Miami Gardens detective who described how a girl screamed “in agony” for over 40 seconds.

The detective described three girls tortured as being between the ages of 3 to 5 years old, another between 4 to 6 years old, and another between 5 to 7 years old.

The origin of the videos remains under investigation, but detectives accused Isaac Washington, a Miami Norland Senior High School student, of uploading the child porn from Jan. 9 to Feb. 10 in Miami Gardens.

Washington turned 19 years old on Sunday. When police officers questioned him on Wednesday, Isaac “denied ever selling the videos and images,” according to the arrest report.

On Jan. 9, a user accessed the internet on a device at Washington’s home in Miami Gardens and uploaded videos shortly after 5:50 a.m., using a Gmail account that was registered to Washington, according to the police report on his arrest.

On Jan. 10, Google sent a report about the videos uploaded by user “lpblemond” to The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, or NCMEC, a nonprofit organization established by the U.S. Congress in 1984 to focus on protecting kids, according to the report.

On Jan. 11, after NCMEC referred the tip to the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force, or ICAC, the highly specialized unit that conducts follow-up investigations assigned the case to the Miami Gardens Police Department, records show.

Detectives asked Google to “preserve the contents of the account” and requested it on Feb. 15, and on Feb. 25 requested information from Comcast for an Internet Protocol address, a unique identifier associated with a computer or network, records show.

On March 30, Comcast identified the customer associated with the IP address. Detectives later identified the customer as Washington’s mother because of his public school’s “parent information sheet,” according to the arrest report.

Detectives received four more tips about uploads from the same user on May 17, and Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Alberto Milian authorized a search warrant for the contents of the Google account that was under investigation on May 29, records show.

Google released the records on June 29, which detectives reported included eight files showing “unknown” men sexually abusing naked little girls, and Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Teresa Pooler signed a search warrant on Tuesday, records show.

On Wednesday, detectives searched the house where Washington lives with his mother, detained him, and took him to the Miami Gardens Police Department’s headquarters where he was arrested, according to the police report.

Prosecutors filed the felony case against Washington on Thursday for six counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child. He appeared in bond court and a judge set his bond at $45,000, but he remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Thursday afternoon.

Washington’s public defense entered his plea of not guilty, court records show. Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Laura A. Stuzin is presiding over his case.

Authorities didn’t release any more details about the investigation into the actual sexual abuse the images displayed.