4 hospitalized following multi-car crash in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities say

MIAMI – Four people were hospitalized after several cars slammed into each other along a busy street in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. at Northwest 7th Avenue and Northwest 72nd Street.

According to City of Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez, firefighters responded to the crash involving four cars with multiple patients.

Miami fire rescue crews were on the scene of what they called a “mass casualty incident” following the crash.

According to Sanchez, paramedics immediately initiated triage, treatment, and transport of all the patients involved.

Authorities said seven patients were evaluated and four of those patients were transported to the hospital.

Sanchez said one woman was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition.

He also said two other women and one adult male were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sanchez confirmed the cause of the crash is being investigated by the Miami Police Department.

No other information has been given at this time.