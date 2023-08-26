Detectives investigate shooting in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police officers and Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies were working together to investigate a shooting on Friday that injured one person.
Detectives had evidence in bags outside of a home on Friday night in the area of Northwest 43 Street and 15 Avenue in Oakland Park. A SWAT team had surrounded the home to arrest two suspects.
One person was shot at the New Level Auto Tech, at 2309 SW 60 Way, in Miramar, according to Sgt. Oscar Mendoza, a spokesman for the Miramar Police Department.
Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.
Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.