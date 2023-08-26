84º

Detectives investigate shooting in Miramar

Police: 1 injured during shooting at New Level Auto Tech

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies help Miramar police officers with a shooting investigation on Friday. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police officers and Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies were working together to investigate a shooting on Friday that injured one person.

Detectives had evidence in bags outside of a home on Friday night in the area of Northwest 43 Street and 15 Avenue in Oakland Park. A SWAT team had surrounded the home to arrest two suspects.

Police officers investigate a shooting on Friday in Miramar. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

One person was shot at the New Level Auto Tech, at 2309 SW 60 Way, in Miramar, according to Sgt. Oscar Mendoza, a spokesman for the Miramar Police Department.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.

