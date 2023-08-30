Ex-Miami Gardens cop sentenced to 30 days in jail over violence during pregnant woman’s arrest

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A former Miami Gardens police officer was sentenced on Wednesday to 30 days in jail, 18 months of probation, and 250 hours of community service.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez sentenced Jordy Yanes Martel after a jury convicted him in June of battery and trespassing.

“This is a case of abuse of authority,” the judge said in court.

The charges stemmed from his actions during the arrest of Safiya Satchell in front of Tootsie’s Cabaret, at 150 NW 183 St., which a witness filmed, records show.

“He is serving a little bit of jail time so I’m thankful for that,” Satchell said after the sentencing.

Satchell said Yanes Martel used his knee to choke the life out of her, fabricated reports, shot her with his Taser gun — and did it all while she was pregnant.

“I take full responsibility for my actions and what happened that night,” Yanes Martel said in court. “It not only affected Miss Satchel; it affected me as well.”

Attorney Jonathan Jordan, who was representing Satchell, said Yanes Martel did not apologize to his client or explain why he chose violence.

“I believe I could have done a lot of things better, but again, we have seconds to act and sometimes we don’t make the best decisions when we have seconds to act,” Yanes Martel said.

As part of his sentence, he also has to serve 100 hours speaking at police academies about what not to do when serving as a police officer. Yanes Martel has two weeks to surrender to corrections.