Police: 2 injured in Pembroke Pines shooting, officers searching for suspect vehicle

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Authorities in Pembroke Pines are investigating an afternoon shooting.

According to Pembroke Pines police, officers responded to the 11800 block of Pembroke Road at approximately 3:16 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of shots being fired in the area.

First responders found and treated two victims, police said.

One victim, a woman, was treated at the scene for a minor cut to the hand. The second victim, a man, was shot in the leg and taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in stable condition.

Police later said officers were searching for a suspect vehicle that was seen fleeing the area.

Investigators determined that the shooting was not a random act of violence and that the victims were targeted by the suspects.

Authorities did not provide descriptions of any suspects or the vehicle they were traveling in, but police said they did not believe there was a continued threat to the community.