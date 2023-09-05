Small plane crash-lands at North Perry Airport

A plane was seen tipped on its nose after an apparent crash landing at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines Tuesday afternoon.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Emergency crews assessed the damage Tuesday afternoon after a small plane crash-landed on its nose at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines early Tuesday afternoon.

The pilot of the 2021 Sling Aircraft two-seat, single-engine light sport plane was reportedly unhurt after the crash, which happened at around 12:30 p.m.

It appeared that the front landing gear may have collapsed.

Local 10 News has contacted local and federal officials seeking more information about the crash.

It comes about a month after another small plane crash at North Perry Airport killed a flight instructor and a passenger and injured another passenger.

A pilot was seriously hurt in a banner plane crash at the airport in May.

