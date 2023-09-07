Police: Key Largo man jailed in Mass. on gun, drug charges after woman rescued from yacht

NANTUCKET, Mass. – Authorities in Massachusetts arrested a Key Largo man Tuesday after the rescue of a woman aboard his 80-foot yacht led them to a trove of guns, ammunition and drugs, according to court documents.

According to the Nantucket Police Department, officers responded to Scott Burke’s yacht, anchored in Nantucket Harbor, just before 8 a.m. after receiving a call about a woman in need of “medical assistance.”

A police report obtained by Local 10 News states the woman, who was later taken to a hospital, “did not want to be there, was under the influence of narcotics, and possibly (had) overdosed” and told authorities she “did not feel safe.”

Town police officers, along with the U.S. Coast Guard, boarded the yacht, known as the Jess Conn and flagged in the Cayman Islands, and saw a black handgun and a pink baggie containing what appeared to be cocaine, the report states.

Police said after a search, they found more than 43 grams of cocaine and about 14 grams of ketamine in various bags. They said they also found a Smith & Wesson .380 pistol, three 30-round 9 millimeter magazines, one 12-round 9 millimeter magazines and various 9 millimeter and .380 ammunition.

The report also references a short barrel rifle found on a bookshelf.

Burke, 69, who lives in Ocean Reef, told police he had a Florida license to carry firearms, the report states. According to police, that license expired last September.

Authorities charged Burke with cocaine trafficking, possessing ketamine with intent to distribute, plus six gun charges. His mug shot wasn’t available online as of Thursday.