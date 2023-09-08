‘Are you done with your stupidity?’ victim asks during armed robbery at Miami-Dade store

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old man was arrested Thursday, days after robbing a southwest Miami-Dade store at gunpoint, authorities said.

The robbery was reported Sunday night at 20090 SW 177th Ave.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, a woman was working behind the register when she was approached by Jonathan Onel Castro-Castillo, of Homestead, who demanded all of the money from the cash register.

The clerk was confused and responded, “What are you talking about?” at which time Castro-Castillo pulled out a gun and once again demanded the money from the register, the arrest report stated.

According to the report, a man who was sitting on a stool near the register intervened and asked Castro-Castillo, “Are you done with your stupidity?”

Miami-Dade police said the suspect then turned his attention toward the man, telling him to “shut the hell up” while pointing the gun at him.

The clerk was in fear for her life and that of the second victim, so she ultimately complied with Castro-Castillo’s demands and he took $4,205.68 from the register, authorities said.

Police said he then fled the scene in a black F-150 pickup truck.

According to the arrest report, a robbery detective noticed that Castro-Castillo matched the description of the same suspect believed to be involved in other robberies with the same modus operandi.

The detective compiled a photo array and the store clerk identified Castro-Castillo as the person who robbed her.

He was taken into custody Thursday on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm.