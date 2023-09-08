Man, woman hospitalized after car crashes into tree in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were injured early Friday morning after the car they were in crashed into a tree in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 3:44 a.m. in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 75th Street.

According to Miami-Dade police, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel transported a man to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center and a woman to North Shore Medical Center. Both are in stable condition.

A second woman who was inside the vehicle was not injured, according to authorities.

Police did not disclose who was driving the car or what led to the crash.