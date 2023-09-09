82º

Feds search for duo who fled in black BMW after armed robbery in Broward

U.S. Postal Service mail carrier becomes victim or armed robbery in Hallandale Beach

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was robbed at gun point on Friday in Broward County. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Federal investigators were searching for the duo who robbed a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier and fled in a black BMW on Friday in Broward County.

The mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint at about 4:35 p.m., in Hallandale Beach, according to The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the federal law enforcement arm of the Postal Service.

Police officers assisted with the search in an area south of Hallandale Beach Boulevard and east of Interstate 95, according to the Postal Inspection Service.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the duo to call the Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis and Photojournalist Wade Hughes contributed to this report.

