Police investigating deadly shooting in Miami-Dade

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County are searching for the gunman behind a deadly shooting.

Officers responded to the scene along the 1600 block of Northwest 83rd Street at approximately 11:40 a.m.

Upon arrival, police said they were told a man who had been shot was taken to an area hospital, where he was eventually pronounced dead.

Officers said they spoke with hospital staff, who advised that the victim was uncooperative when they tried to find out what happened.

The Miami-Dade Police Homicide Bureau is investigating. No information has been released regarding any possible suspects.

