Jury selection to begin next month in rapper YNW Melly’s retrial in Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A hearing was held Friday for rapper YNW Melly in Broward County, months after a mistrial was declared in his double murder trial.

Broward Circuit Judge John Murphy confirmed that jury selection for the new trial will begin in October.

After 19 days of hearing arguments, Murphy declared a mistrial on July 22 after the jury failed to reach a unanimous decision regarding the rapper’s double murder accusations.

Defense attorneys for Florida rapper YNW Melly are asking a Broward County Circuit judge to release him on bond as he awaits a retrial for the murders of two of his friends.

Prosecutors accused Jamel “Melly” Demons of fatally shooting Christopher “Juvy” Thomas Jr. and Anthony “Sakchaser” Williams in a Jeep Compass that Cortland “Bortland” Henry, a co-defendant who is awaiting trial, was driving in the early morning hours of Oct. 26, 2018, in Broward County.

Henry reported there was a drive-by shooting and Thomas and Williams were the victims. The prosecution accused Demons of killing Thomas and Williams and Henry of helping him to cover it up. The defense said Demons had nothing to do with the shooting.

A grand jury indicted Demons on Feb. 7, 2019, and he surrendered to Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies on Feb. 13, 2019. Deputies have held him without bond ever since.