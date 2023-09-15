Victim hospitalized after Brownsville shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was hospitalized Friday afternoon after a shooting in Miami-Dade County’s Brownsville area, authorities said.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, authorities received a shooting call just after 2 p.m. near Northwest 31st Avenue and 54th Street.

Upon their arrival, authorities said they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound.

MDPD said one of their officers was responding to the shooting call when he got into a car accident with two other drivers.

Police said the officer was “OK” and the drivers of the two other vehicles were transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition following the crash.

First responders were also treating a person who may have been injured at the scene.

The victim’s identity, age, or condition have not been released, nor has additional information about the suspect or incident.