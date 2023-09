HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are searching for a group of criminals involved in a jewelry store robbery in Hollywood.

It happened early Saturday morning at Mint Jewelers by Boodaddy Diamonds, located at 4907 Sheridan St.

The owner of the store told Local 10 News the burglar was able to get away with many high-priced pieces of jewelry.

He says the burglar entered his store through the roof, breaking his ceiling.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.