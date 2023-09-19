85º

85-year-old man reported missing in northeast Miami-Dade

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Carlos Lagos. (Miami-Dade Police Department)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are searching for an 85-year-old man who has been reported missing.

According to authorities, Carlos Lagos was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Northeast 154th Terrace.

Police said he was wearing a navy hat, a white shirt, navy pants and a navy sweater.

Lagos is described by police as a white man who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and about 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and is nearly bald.

Police said Lagos may be in need of services.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

