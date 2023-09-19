Miccosukee Tribe to host a free 2-day festival, fireworks, movies, music

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Every year, U.S. Native American Day is celebrated on the fourth Friday of September.

This year, The Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida, one of the 29 tribal nations in the United States, is celebrating with a movie show, fireworks, and a two-day festival that will be free and open to the public.

The tribe, which has a population of about 550, announced the family-friendly weekend festival includes free alligator shows, airboat rides, craft and food vendors, and carnival rides.

It also includes performances by World Champion Fancy Dancer Larry Yazzie and Cypress Billie, a singer and songwriter. The films will be by Montana Cypress, an actor and director.

Fireworks are at 8 p.m., on Saturday. The film showing will be from 7 to 10 p.m., on Friday, and the festival will be from 12 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Sunday.

The Miccosukee Tribe, which used to be part of the Seminole nation and was recognized in 1962, has three reservation areas: The Tamiami Trail, Krome Avenue, and the Alligator Alley.

The events are at the facility that brings the tribe the main source of income: The Miccosukee Gaming Facility and Convention Center, at 500 SW 177 Ave.

The tribe opened the Miccosukee Corporation in 1971 and first ventured into the gaming industry with a bingo hall in 1990. The tribe also owns The Miccosukee Golf and Country Club.