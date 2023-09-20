Davie family thinks lightning strike caused fire that consumed their mobile home

Three days after a fire ripped through Chelsea Leon-Laurent’s home, she and her family are still trying to pick up the pieces physically and emotionally.

“We’re trying to go through now and see what’s salvageable,” she told Local 10 News’ Terrell Forney. “Sometimes I’m okay, sometimes I’m not.”

As heavy rain and lightning rolled through the area over the weekend, Leon-Laurent believes a bolt of lightning struck her Davie home.

“It was just a huge crash, my son said he saw like a zap of electricity from his fan,” she said.

Davie mobile home destroyed by fire. (WPLG)

Moments later, smoke and fire filled the roof, and the fast moving flames totaled the mobile home and ruined just about everything.

“Old photos that we probably don’t have copies of,” said Leon-Laurent.

Despite losing her home and nearly all her belongings, Leon-Laurent still has the strength to be hopeful about the future.

“I’m full of grief but I’m absolutely grateful at the same time because just feel really supported,” she said. “I have my family, my dog, everybody got out alright.”

The family has started a GoFundMe page to help them recover, and it can be found by clicking here.