‘Sensei Champ’ isn’t giving up on vision of a beacon of light in Miami’s innercity

MIAMI – Hauley Tillman’s students call him “Sensei Champ.” He believes children can develop mental strength, courage, discipline, integrity, kindness, and many other qualities through the practice of martial arts.

The former professional mixed martial arts fighter from Miami’s Liberty City knows that firsthand. He was a homeless teen when Steven Tarrago, a retired police lieutenant, saw him exercising and decided to mentor him.

Tarrago saw Tillman shadowboxing at a public park before he started to give him rides to his Twin Dragons dojo. Tillman, now 35 and a father of two, is a black belt in karate, Krav Maga, judo, jiu-jitsu, and kung fu.

“He took me under his wing and taught me everything I know,” Tillman said about Tarrago. “He’s like a brother to me.”

Last year, Tillman decided to use his $5,000 in winnings from the Pillow Fight Championship, or PFC, bracket victory, to rent a space so he could run The Mighty Warriorz Dojo, a jiu-jitsu school in the impoverished neighborhood where he grew up and was stabbed.

The school runs on donations. He teaches boxing, karate, and jiu-jitsu lessons. He serves students free meals every Thursday and hosts giveaway events. Tillman hopes that it will become a beacon of light for those who need support as he once did,

After losing a benefactor to deportation, Tillman said he feared that he wasn’t going to be able to pay the dojo’s rent. Tarrago set up a GoFundMe fundraiser, Local 10 News reported on it, and the donation goal of $6,020 was met in about a day.

“I just want to say, from the bottom of my heart, that I am very grateful, very thankful,” Tillman said.

About half of the donation was from Florida Sen. Jason Pizzo, a Democrat whose term ends in 2024.

“I really appreciate the Senator for sending his donation,” Tillman said.

Tarrago, an instructor at the North Campus School of Justice, doesn’t give up easily. He was last year’s winner of the gold medal in the lightweight division of the World Master International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation Championship.

The effort will keep a roof over the dojo in Liberty City for now. Tillman also teaches at the Mighty Warriorz Dojo in Miami’s Little Haiti, steps away from Miami Edison Senior High School.

Tillman said he isn’t giving up and he will continue doing what he can to keep the dojo in Miami’s Liberty City open.

“I come from a tough area but I thank everyone for judging me by my spirit and character and not for how I look,” Tillman said about the support he received from Pizzo and other donors who didn’t know him or trust him like Tarrago does.