Family of teen shot in southwest Miami-Dade makes public plea for information

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of a 15-year-old Miami-Dade boy who was critically injured in a shooting Thursday night is pleading with the public to come forward with information.

“He’s smart. He’s generous, he cares about a lot of people,” said the teen’s sister, who asked not to be identified.

The shooting happened in the area of Southwest 283rd Street and 128th Court, in Miami-Dade County’s Leisure City area.

Crime scene tape was seen Thursday surrounding a dark red Honda CR-V that appeared to have a bullet hole in the driver’s side window.

Loved ones said the teen was with an adult inside the car and learning how to drive.

According to Miami-Dade police, two males in dark colored clothing opened fire at the vehicle, striking the teen who was in the driver’s seat.

The suspects then ran eastbound. The adult passenger was not injured.

Neighbor Jesus Turbida said he heard the gunfire and ran towards the car.

“I applied pressure; he started fluttering his eyes,” Turbida recalled. “He started coming around. I got him comfortable.”

The teen was listed in critical condition at HCA Kendall Florida Hospital.

“He doesn’t deserve this at all,” said the boy’s girlfriend, who also asked not to be named. “So If you guys know anything — please — just call the cops. Please, because this is unfair.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS.