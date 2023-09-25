86º

Detective asks public for help with finding man with dementia in Broward

BSO: Patrick McAleer was last seen in Pompano Beach

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Broward County, Pompano Beach, Missing Person
Patrick McAleer vanished on Friday in Pompano Beach, deputies announced on Monday. (Courtesy photo)

Detective Chris Blankenship was asking the public for help on Monday to find a vulnerable man who vanished about three days ago from Broward County.

Patrick McAleer, who sometimes goes by Patrick Wolfe, was last seen at about midnight on Friday in the area of Northwest Second Street and 28 Avenue, in Pompano Beach.

McAleer is 77 years old, suffers from dementia, and was last wearing an orange shirt and black shorts, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Blankenship was asking anyone with information about the case to call him at 954-321-4268 or 954-764-4357.

