Police investigate shooting in Miami-Dade, 1 person rushed to hospital

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A shooting that occurred in Miami-Dade County on Monday night is being investigated by authorities.

Police said it happened in the area of Northwest 22nd Street and 12th Avenue.

Officers from the City of Miami Police Department as well as Miami-Dade police officers were observed at the scene.

Local 10 News cameras captured a person who was shot in this incident arriving at Jackson Memorial Hospital and receiving chest compressions from rescue workers.

Authorities have yet to provide any updates on that person’s condition, or give any information on the shooting.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.