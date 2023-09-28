Armed, masked man robbed 2 mail carriers in Miami Gardens, police say

An 18-year-old Miami Gardens man is facing two felony charges after police accused him of robbing two letter carriers in the city Wednesday.

According Miami Gardens police, Dantre Cameron Ashley robbed the first carrier just after 2:30 p.m., after she had gotten out of her postal vehicle in the 100 block of Northeast 210th Street.

She told officers that Ashley, wearing a neon orange ski mask covering his entire face, minus his eyes, came up to her holding a gun by his waist and told her “let me see all your slips,” police said.

The mail carrier then showed Ashley the packages in her vehicle and had her load them into his Honda Civic, an arrest report states. Police said Ashley sifted through the mail to see what was inside.

After taking roughly 50 packages, Ashley asked the postal worker if she had kids before leaving in his sedan, she told police.

Police said Ashley robbed another mail carrier less than an hour and a half later.

According to the report, at around 3:50 p.m., Ashley found the second postal worker at Northwest 11th Court and 191st Street, got out of his car with a gun and told the letter carrier “Sorry, times are hard” before having the worker help him move packages over to his Honda.

After stealing about 16 packages and driving away, Ashley headed east on 191st Street, came back and made eye contact with the postal worker from his car, police said.

Police were able to trace the vehicle’s license plate to Ashley’s home on Northwest 12th Place and undercover officers spotted him leaving his residence just before 8:30 p.m., the report states.

Officers followed him into the Publix parking lot at 19935 NW Second Ave. and detained him at gunpoint, police said. They said they saw packages in plain view in his back seat and later found bundles of other people’s mail and packages throughout the vehicle.

Police said they also found Ashley’s ski mask and a black Glock airsoft gun.

He was being held without bond in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Thursday on two armed robbery charges, according to jail records.