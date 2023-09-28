84º

Costco gold bars sell out online within hours

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

From cereal to laundry detergent or a brand-new car, you can find just about anything at Costco Wholesale club. Now members can also purchase gold bars.

The wholesaler is currently selling 1 ounce gold PAMP Suisse Lady Fortuna Versican bars.

Although after a search of Costco’s website revealed the 24kt gold bars are not available in the South Florida area at the moment, the nearly $2,000 bars are selling out in other parts of the country, according to Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti.

During a call with investors on Tuesday, Galanti said the bars are typically sold out within a few hours.

The gold bars have a 4.9-star rating on the Costco website and members may purchase two. The website also states the bars are non-refundable.

