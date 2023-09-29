Officers shoot armed man in northwest Miami-Dade, police say

Miami-Dade police shot and wounded a suspect in northwest Miami-Dade Friday.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police shot and wounded an armed man in Miami-Dade County’s West Little River area Friday, authorities said.

A witness tells Local 10 News that the incident began with a man firing a gun into the air in the 3100 block of Northwest 95th Street.

“I didn’t see the guy shooting, but I heard it,” a witness told Local 10 News.

Someone called 911, the witness said, and Miami-Dade police said officers arrived to confront the suspect, who then pulled out a gun.

Officers were then “forced” to shoot the man, Detective Angel Rodriguez, a Miami-Dade police spokesperson, said.

The suspect was in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital, authorities said.

Officials said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the officers’ actions, per standard protocol.