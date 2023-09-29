Woman hit, killed by Publix truck outside Fort Lauderdale store

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Publix truck driver ran over and killed a woman just outside one of the grocery chain’s Fort Lauderdale stores late Friday morning, according to police.

The crash happened just before noon along Northeast 15th Avenue, just outside of the Publix at 1415 E. Sunrise Blvd.

The woman was in a “motorized scooter or wheelchair” at the time of the crash, Fort Lauderdale police spokesperson Casey Liening said.

Authorities haven’t released the name of the victim. Fort Lauderdale police closed a portion of Northeast 15th Avenue as they investigated.

Police haven’t said whether they’ve determined what led up to the crash or who was at fault.

This a developing story. Stay with Local 10 News and Local10.com for more information.