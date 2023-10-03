Here’s what’s causing those hazy South Florida skies

From as far north as Vero Beach, the haze could be seen Tuesday.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – From as far north as Vero Beach, the haze could be seen Tuesday.

It’s not an overcast day in South Florida. What’s in our skies is simply the smoke that has traveled quite a long way from ongoing Canadian wildfires.

Our Local 10 News Meteorologist Luke Dorris offered insight into why the haze is looming over us.

“We have high pressure over the Eastern U.S., there is low pressure out over the Atlantic (Ocean), that creates a funnel that drives that smoke all the way down to us,” said Dorris.

From Local 10 News’ Downtown Miami camera, the barrier islands could barely be seen.

On Hollywood Beach, the normally turquoise water barely had any color.

“Our Coconut Creek monitor is reading the highest,” Monica Pognon, Broward County’s natural resources director, said. “That plume went off shore, and it stayed off shore for a little bit and then it came down the coast line, didn’t impact land until it comes to Florida.”

The county has had an air monitoring program since 1969, with automated 24-hour monitoring sites throughout the county.

“It’s at a very, very, small particle that can get inside of your lungs and it can cause irritation,” said Pognon.

That can be dangerous for certain people.

“People with COPD, asthma, pregnant women, the elderly, babies, toddlers, children,” explained Dr. Ade Bamgboye with HCA Northwest Hospital Margate.

As Dr. Bamgboye explained, the smoke pollution exacerbates some health issues, so he recommends simply staying indoors.

“If you must go out and you see visible smoke or you’re in distress, use a mask,” Bamgboye said.