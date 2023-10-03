MDPD: Man threatens to release ‘explicit’ photos of woman trying to end polyamorous relationship

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a southwest Miami-Dade man Monday on two felony charges after they said he threatened to extort a woman by sharing her “explicit” photographs after she wanted to end their polyamorous relationship.

According to an arrest report from the Miami-Dade Police Department, the woman said soon after she and a friend moved into William Cruz’s Princeton-area home in May, she began having sex with him.

Over a three-month time span, the woman “began to notice things she did not like about (Cruz) and wanted to end things,” the report states.

“When the victim brought up to (Cruz) that she did not want to be together any longer and that there was no chance they would be getting back together, (he) proceeded to tell the victim that, if he can’t be with her then he will have to kill her, that he can only be with her,” the investigating officer wrote.

Police said on Sept. 6, Cruz called the woman in an attempt to win back her affection and told her that if she did not get back with him by Oct. 2, “he will send explicit pictures of her to her friends and family” in what the investigating officer described as an effort to “expose the victim in disgrace to her family and friends.”

The report states the woman felt so threatened by Cruz, who she said did have explicit photos of her, that she successfully obtained a restraining order against him.

Authorities located Cruz in Doral on Monday, his 21st birthday, and arrested him on charges of extortion and unlawful use of a communications device.

He was set to be released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $12,500 bond, according to jail records.